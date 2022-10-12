Annual Ocala Breeder’s Sale kicks off with over $6 million in sales
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual Ocala Breeder’s Sale kicked off today with two Thoroughbreds being sold for more than $200,000 to top off the first day of the sale.
A Bay colt sired by Mitole out of Eenie Meenie Miney and a Bay filly by the factor out of honey trap both went for $210,000.
Overall, 125 head sold for more than $6 million on day one of the sale, far exceeding last year’s totals.
The final day of the sale starts tomorrow at 10 a.m.
