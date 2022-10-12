City commission meeting to discuss GPD’s canine policing policy cancelled

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second time a Gainesville city commission meeting topic on GPD’s canine policing policies is postponed.

The meeting was cancelled Wednesday.

City officials have yet to confirm why the meeting isn’t happening as scheduled.

The commission was set to discuss how the police department handled the arrest and injury of Terrell Bradley.

The meeting is not yet rescheduled.

