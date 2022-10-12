Columbia County Report: American Legion holds first responders luncheon

This year’s event had extra meaning after Hurricane Ian
This year's event has extra meaning after Hurricane Ian
This year's event has extra meaning after Hurricane Ian(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - American Legion Post 57 held a luncheon for first responders in Columbia County Wednesday.

This bi-annual event is a way for Post 57 to show its support for the county’s first responders.

Fire fighters, EMT, Police and other personnel were able to stop by and receive a free meal. With the events of Hurricane Ian, the event was planned at a perfect time to show support for first responders.

Organizers said the event definitely had a little extra meaning in the wake of their efforts with storm relief.

“Hurricanes are devastating and these guys and women they go out there and they’re putting in 10, 15, 20 hours a day with nothing,” said Post 57 Commander Rick Cabrera. “So this is just a way of us saying ‘hey, thank you for what you do everyday.’”

“They don’t get enough kudos, honestly, for the stuff they have to go through and the things that they do,” said Post 57′s Auxiliary President Lisa Dye.

More than 30 personnel showed up to receive their meals consisting of home made meat loaf, green beans, mashed potatoes and treats.

Columbia County and Lake City Continue Relief Efforts

In other Columbia County news, the County and Lake City have organized a Hurricane Ian relief project.

Residents can help provide supplies for relief efforts by bringing them to a semitrailer located at 161 NW Main Boulevard.

Collections are underway and will last until Friday, October 21.

Requested supplies include pet food, canned foods, baby formula, first-aid kits, among many others. A full list is available via the county.

The county asks that those interested in volunteering contact Kimi Roberts at (386) 758-1390 or Terri Phillips at (386) 758-5427.

TRENDING: Task Force 8 returns to NCFL after aiding in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant
The scam calls revolve around fake warnings of a missed court date.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam circulating in the area

Latest News

Mayoral Candidates Ed Bielarski and Harvey Ward to join TV20 for a live debate
TV20 to host Gainesville mayoral debate with Ed Bielarski, Harvey Ward
Jessica Martinez, 39, Putnam County Jail booking photo
Interlachen woman arrested for giving toddler fentanyl candy
Little Blue Springs floating dock repaired after damage from vandals
Little Blue Spring reopens after being trashed by vandals
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County Commission District 1
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County Commission District 1