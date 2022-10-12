Columbia County Report: American Legion holds first responders luncheon

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - American Legion Post 57 held a luncheon for first responders in Columbia County Wednesday.

This bi-annual event is a way for Post 57 to show its support for the county’s first responders.

Fire fighters, EMT, Police and other personnel were able to stop by and receive a free meal. With the events of Hurricane Ian, the event was planned at a perfect time to show support for first responders.

Organizers said the event definitely had a little extra meaning in the wake of their efforts with storm relief.

“Hurricanes are devastating and these guys and women they go out there and they’re putting in 10, 15, 20 hours a day with nothing,” said Post 57 Commander Rick Cabrera. “So this is just a way of us saying ‘hey, thank you for what you do everyday.’”

“They don’t get enough kudos, honestly, for the stuff they have to go through and the things that they do,” said Post 57′s Auxiliary President Lisa Dye.

More than 30 personnel showed up to receive their meals consisting of home made meat loaf, green beans, mashed potatoes and treats.

Columbia County and Lake City Continue Relief Efforts

In other Columbia County news, the County and Lake City have organized a Hurricane Ian relief project.

Residents can help provide supplies for relief efforts by bringing them to a semitrailer located at 161 NW Main Boulevard.

Collections are underway and will last until Friday, October 21.

Requested supplies include pet food, canned foods, baby formula, first-aid kits, among many others. A full list is available via the county.

The county asks that those interested in volunteering contact Kimi Roberts at (386) 758-1390 or Terri Phillips at (386) 758-5427.

