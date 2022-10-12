Fort White man arrested after school resource deputy learns of sexual abuse

A man from Fort White was arrested after school resource deputies received a report that a student had been sexually abused.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Fort White was arrested after school resource deputies received a report that a student had been sexually abused.

Columbia County sheriff’s deputies arrested Edward Cook II, 37, after a report of sexual abuse was made on Oct. 6. After an investigation, he was charged on Tuesday with sexual battery of a child 12 years of age or older.

Cook has previously been investigated for crimes against minors and is on probation.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. Anyone with knowledge of additional victims of Cook is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

TRENDING: Interlachen woman arrested for giving toddler fentanyl candy

“The Sheriff’s Office is committed to making sure that every victim is heard, respected, and afforded the opportunity to seek justice in their case,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter. “Our school resource deputies and detectives worked in conjunction with our partners at the Department of Children and Families to immediately protect this child and seek justice on their behalf.”

