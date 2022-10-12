The Greater Gainesville Rotary Club hands out thousands of dictionaries for students across Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One great way to introduce reading and spelling skills to children is with an actual book in hand.

Instead of scrolling on a cellphone, they can be flipping pages in a book and making new discoveries.

Giving children new learning opportunities is the goal of rotary clubs in Gainesville .

At this hour members of the Greater Gainesville Rotary Club are labeling and boxing dictionaries for 3rd grade children in Alachua County.

In the next few weeks the Rotarians will be visiting schools and handing out 2300 free dictionaries in hopes of helping the children find success in the classroom.

