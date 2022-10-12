Interlachen woman arrested for giving toddler fentanyl candy

Jessica Martinez, 39, Putnam County Jail booking photo
Jessica Martinez, 39, Putnam County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler was taken to the hospital in Putnam County after a woman gave candy to the child that she says was covered with fentanyl.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jessica Martinez, 39, on the charge of child neglect for giving a 2-year-old drugs.

The child’s grandparents say the toddler became lethargic after receiving candy from Martinez and called authorities. When they spoke to Martinez, she said her “hands were dirty in fentanyl.”

Deputies say the child was losing consciousness and failing to stay balanced when they arrived. A deputy gave the child department-issued Narcan, a treatment for opioid overdoses, which reversed the symptoms.

The child was taken to the hospital for observation and then released.

Deputies arrested Martinez and she told them her hands were covered in fentanyl when she fed the child candy. She also told the deputy that fentanyl was her drug of choice and she had taken the drug before contact with the child.

Martinez is being held at the Putnam County Jail on no bond due to previous charges of failing to appear in court.

