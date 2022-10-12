Little Blue Spring reopens after being trashed by vandals

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A spring in Levy County reopened on Wednesday after the park was closed due to vandalism last month.

According to the Facebook page for Levy County, Little Blue Spring in Bronson is open to the public as of Wednesday.

The park was closed after vandals left the park trashed and damaged in September. Officials say they found the remains of beer cans and bottles from an apparent large party.

RELATED: “It’s absolutely ridiculous”: Little Blue Springs closes after park is vandalized

The floating dock was also torn away from the walkway and found floating down the run.

A spring in Levy County is closed after vandals trashed the park and damaged a dock over the weekend.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.