Man arrested for soliciting sex from 14-year-old works for school district

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is an update on the man arrested by Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies for soliciting a child for sex.

Justin Anderson, 36, is behind bars on a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct. School district officials confirm that he is a janitor at Williams Elementary School.

Deputies say Anderson was under the influence of alcohol when, in early September, he asked a 14-year-old to have sex with him.

He is currently on paid administrative leave while the matter is being investigated.

