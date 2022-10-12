Man arrested for soliciting sex from 14-year-old works for school district

He is currently on paid administrative leave while the matter is being investigated.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is an update on the man arrested by Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies for soliciting a child for sex.

Justin Anderson, 36, is behind bars on a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct. School district officials confirm that he is a janitor at Williams Elementary School.

Deputies say Anderson was under the influence of alcohol when, in early September, he asked a 14-year-old to have sex with him.

TRENDING: Santa Fe College Annual State of the College Luncheon to be held in Starke

He is currently on paid administrative leave while the matter is being investigated.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant

Latest News

NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County Commission District 1
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County Commission District 1
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County Commission District 1
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County Commission District 1
School district officials confirm that he is a janitor at Williams Elementary School.
Man arrested for soliciting sex from 14-year-old works for school district
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST