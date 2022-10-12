Non-profit in Alachua County hosting laptop giveaway event to residents at library

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A non-profit in Alachua County will host a laptop giveaway event for residents.

United Way of North Central Florida is hosting an event to give laptops away to adults in need of technology. The program is only available to Alachua County residents.

This event is set to be held at the Alachua County Headquarters Library at 5 PM on Wednesday.

The non-profit will give away 75 refurbished laptops.

Each recipient of a laptop will receive computer training as well as access to support information.

More than 150 individuals are registered to receive a laptop.

