North Central Florida Treasures: History of Snow White

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins owner of the Antique City Mall in Micanopy shows us familiar antique with a lot of history in cinema, Snow White.

Snow White is based on a 19th century folk tale from Germany written by Brothers Grimm.

