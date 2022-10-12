North Dakota high court: Judge should revisit abortion order

FILE - Protestors rallying for abortion rights in North Dakota in May 2022. A North Dakota...
FILE - Protestors rallying for abortion rights in North Dakota in May 2022. A North Dakota judge who refused to allow the state’s abortion ban to take effect while a clinic’s legal challenge is pending has been ordered to take another look at that decision.(KFYR-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge who refused to allow the state’s abortion ban to take effect while a clinic’s legal challenge is pending has been ordered to take another look at that decision.

The state Supreme Court late Tuesday ordered Judge Bruce Romanick to weigh the clinic’s chances of succeeding and reconsider whether his earlier decision was correct. Romanick last month denied a request to lift his stay of a law banning abortion while a challenge to the law’s constitutionality is pending.

The Red River Women’s Clinic, the state’s only abortion clinic, argues that the state’s constitution grants a right to abortion. Attorney General Drew Wrigley’s argued that the judge didn’t sufficiently consider whether the clinic’s suit would succeed.

