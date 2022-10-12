Paige’s Kitchen: Cabbage Noodles

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Hungarian comfort food can star in your next family meal. Cabbage and noodles is a popular dish throughout Eastern Europe. My husband’s family grew up in Sopron Hungary with this recipe. It is easy to prepare and needs very few ingredients. As a side dish or an entree I think you will love this dish. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • 1 large head of cabbage, cored and grated fine
  • 8 ounces of “I Can’t believe It’s Not Butter” (or butter if you prefer)
  • 1 pound of egg noodles cooked and drained
  • Lawry’s Seasoned salt
  • Black pepper

Directions

  1. In a large skillet saute grated cabbage in butter until tender and translucent. Season with Lawry’s salt and black pepper
  2. Cook noodles according to package directions.
  3. Drain noodles and slowly add to the cabbage and stir. The cabbage will mix well with the noodles. You will barely see the cabbage.
  4. Adjust seasonings
  5. This dish is best eaten the same day but leftovers can be stored in the fridge for two days.

Paige’s Kitchen Food Drive

As many people in North Central Florida struggle to put food on the table, TV20 is partnering with local charities to hold a six-week food drive.

The goal of the food drive is to raise $50,000 and receive 100,000 pounds of food.

100 percent of the money raised and the food donated will stay here in North Central Florida. The proceeds will go to the Bread of Mighty, Catholic Charities, and Hope Ministries.

Food may be dropped off at any of the charities, TV20, or any Vystar Credit Union in Alachua, Gainesville, Lake City, Starke, and Ocala during regular business hours.

You can make monetary donations by visiting the following websites:

