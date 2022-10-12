The Rock defeats St. John Lutheran in volleyball comeback

Gainesville school rallies past Ocala power
final week of high school volleyball underway
By Kevin Wells
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Rock School pulled off a come from behind win to knock off St. John Lutheran on Tuesday to get the final week of the high school volleyball season off to a good start for the Lions. The Rock trailed the Saints two sets to one, but rallied to claim the match in five, prevailing 25-23, 17-25, 18-25, 28-26, 15-9.

The Lions improve to 7-7 overall, while the Saints, who came into the match 17-4 overall and ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, suffered their second straight loss.

The Rock wraps up the regular season Thursday at GHS. St. John Lutheran welcomes The Villages on Wednesday.

