Santa Fe College Annual State of the College Luncheon to be held in Starke

The lunch is an opportunity for the community to gather to hear what plans the college has for the future.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual State of the College Luncheon for Santa Fe College is set to take place in the city of Starke.

Santa Fe College’s president, Paul Broadie, will give the college address.

The event takes place at Governor Charley E. Johns Conference Center at noon on Wednesday, located at 1610 N Temple Ave.

The lunch is an opportunity for the community to gather to hear what the college has done and what plans are in store for the future.

TRENDING: Alachua County commissioners vote unanimously to deny West End Golf Club development plan

The luncheon is also set to feature Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Mark Wilson.

