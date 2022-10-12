Santa Fe College Annual State of the College Luncheon to be held in Starke

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual State of the College Luncheon for Santa Fe College is set to take place in the city of Starke.

Santa Fe College’s president, Paul Broadie, will give the college address.

The event takes place at Governor Charley E. Johns Conference Center at noon on Wednesday, located at 1610 N Temple Ave.

The lunch is an opportunity for the community to gather to hear what the college has done and what plans are in store for the future.

TRENDING: Alachua County commissioners vote unanimously to deny West End Golf Club development plan

The luncheon is also set to feature Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Mark Wilson.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.