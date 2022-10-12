St Peter Cemetery will receive an historic marker

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:46 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - A historically black Alachua County cemetery is getting recognition from the state’s historical society.

The St Peter Cemetery in Archer will receive an historic marker on October 22.

A ceremony will be held at the site from 10 to 2 p.m. to mark the occasion.

Members of the St Paul St Peter Community Council are hosting the event to commemorate the history of the site and honor the lives of the residents buried there.

