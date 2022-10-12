TV20 to host Gainesville mayoral debate with Ed Bielarski, Harvey Ward

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are hosting a debate next week between the two candidates running to become the next mayor of Gainesville.

Gainesville City Commissioner Harvey Ward and former Gainesville Regional Utilities General Manager Ed Bielarski are running head-to-head for the seat.

Next Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m., WCJB TV20 will have both candidates in the studio for a website and streaming exclusive debate moderated by TV20′s David Snyder.

The candidates will be asked about the most important issues impacting Gainesville. To make sure we don’t miss any topics important to the community, we are asking people to submit their own questions below. The viewer questions will be included in a lightning round.

The debate will be streamed for free live on our website, on the WCJB TV20 news mobile app, or on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV streaming devices.

Early voting for the 2022 General Election begins on Monday, Oct. 24. Election day is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

2022 General Election Race Previews

