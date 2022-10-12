TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: George Shannon (Buchholz)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Football is a game that requires each player to make sacrifices in order to help the team win. The list of accommodations each player must make is endless.

Buchholz senior Long snapper George Shannon doesn’t mind living in the shadows of his teammates.

“Everything I do is team oriented,” said Bobcats long snapper George Shannon. “I’m okay with taking a step back and letting the other guys get the glory and stuff like that because I like seeing them happy. It’s a great family atmosphere. They haven’t ever made me feel like I’m secluded from anyone.”

Shannon has started for the Bobcats since he was a sophomore, but has played the position since he was in middle school.

“My uncle was a preferred walk-on for the University of Kentucky and he recommended I do it when I was in sixth grade and I’ve just done it ever since.”

Last season, as a junior, Shannon never made an error. He successfully snapped 119 consecutive snaps to help him earn All-American honors. This year, he’s ranked second in the nation for his position.

“It takes a certain personality,” said Buchholz Head Coach Mark Whittemore. “George has that personality, which is just a giving, unsung hero type person who enjoys the team, so he’s a kicker’s best friend which is also important. We’ve been here at Buchholz to have a succession of several very excellent long snappers and George is obviously, from a standpoint of rating, really, really good.”

“It kinda gives me recognition for a lot of hard work I’ve put in the offseason when I was younger leading up to now and it’s kinda satisfying,” said Shannon.

Off the field, Shannon consistently hits the mark, too. He’s got a 4.55 weighted gpa, scored in the top one percent on the National Merit Exam, and mows lawns on the weekends.

“It just takes a lot of discipline,” said Shannon. “I feel like there’s high expectations for me and I really don’t want to let people down.”

Shannon plans to play football in college, then attend medical school to become a dermatologist.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.