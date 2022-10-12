Woman goes to prison after assaulting a co-worker with a frying utensil.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua woman is going to prison after throwing grease on a co-worker while working at Popeyes.

Alachua city police officers arrested 46-year-old Betty Terry in June.

Terry used a frying utensil to throw hot grease on a co-worker she was arguing with.

The grease, which was around 330-degrees Fahrenheit, burnt the victim.

Terry was charged with aggravated battery and sentenced to 3 years in prison and 4 more years of supervised probation.

