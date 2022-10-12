Woman goes to prison after assaulting a co-worker with a frying utensil

Woman goes to prison after assaulting a co-worker with a frying utensil.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua woman is going to prison after throwing grease on a co-worker while working at Popeyes.

Alachua city police officers arrested 46-year-old Betty Terry in June.

Terry used a frying utensil to throw hot grease on a co-worker she was arguing with.

The grease, which was around 330-degrees Fahrenheit, burnt the victim.

Terry was charged with aggravated battery and sentenced to 3 years in prison and 4 more years of supervised probation.

