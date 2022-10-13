Columbian bakery shares Latin American culture in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Las Americas Bakery is located along NW 34th Blvd and opened in June.

The owner, Barbara Tibaquira is from Columbia but lived in Puerto Rico where she originally had a bakery.

When her and her family moved to Gainesville 6 years ago she wanted to continue sharing Columbian tradition, culture and tasty treats.

“It’s important for me because I wanted to open a place with a lot of different things from different countries. There are a lot of Hispanic people coming to Gainesville, so giving them those things that they’re missing from home while also sharing with Americans” said Tibaquira.

They wanted the bakery to be more than just Columbian food.

There are also treats from Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Honduras.

“We didn’t really see anything else like this, We are mainly a bakery not a restaurant. We just wanted to bring a lot of treats from other places and Latin America for the Gainesville people to try” said the daughter of the owner, Valentina Gomez.

Those treats include empanadas, sweet and savory pastries and unique breads.

“We have a lot of ucha flour based stuff and corn flour based stuff. And a lot of things have cheese in them. We do a lot of things with guava and dulce de leche” said Gomez.

Gomez said people are always curious about the different breads they offer.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.