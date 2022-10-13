Eldercare of Alachua County will hold the annual pink dress luncheon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual pink dress luncheon will be in Gainesville on Thursday.

It will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Mariam Hannah.

This event will be held at the Eldercare of Alachua County or 5701 34th Blvd.

