Exactech lawsuit

Exactech has a lawsuit against it, over their knee and ankle implants.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An alarming lawsuit against a North Central Florida biotech company is moving forward.

A federal “judicial panel on multi-district litigation” has decided a group of lawsuits against Exactech can be consolidated in the eastern district of New York.

Exactech had asked the action to be heard in the northern district of Florida.

Lawsuits all over the country have been filed over Exactech knee and ankle implants that failed prematurely, leading to a massive recall and revision surgery for many patients.

