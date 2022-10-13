FHP searches for hit-and-run driver who injured bicyclist

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A man riding a bicycle in Marion County was seriously injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 3:30 a.m. a pickup truck was headed north on U.S. Highway 301 while a bicyclist was riding north on the grass shoulder of the road.

Troopers say near Southeast 142nd Place the pickup truck’s right mirror collided with the bicycle rider. The truck then fled the scene.

The rider was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The mirror of a white 2019 Ford pickup was left at the scene. The mirror matches the description of the vehicle the victim gave to troopers.

Troopers ask anyone with information or tips to call FHP at 1-800-387-1290 or Marion County Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.

