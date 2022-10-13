FHP searches for hit-and-run driver who injured bicyclist

FHP logo, Bicycle crash logo
FHP logo, Bicycle crash logo(MGN, FHP)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A man riding a bicycle in Marion County was seriously injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 3:30 a.m. a pickup truck was headed north on U.S. Highway 301 while a bicyclist was riding north on the grass shoulder of the road.

Troopers say near Southeast 142nd Place the pickup truck’s right mirror collided with the bicycle rider. The truck then fled the scene.

The rider was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

TRENDING: High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil

The mirror of a white 2019 Ford pickup was left at the scene. The mirror matches the description of the vehicle the victim gave to troopers.

Troopers ask anyone with information or tips to call FHP at 1-800-387-1290 or Marion County Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Polk County deputy was shot and killed in Polk City
Polk County deputy sent to hospital after being shot by suspect
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST