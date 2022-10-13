Former director honored in Gainesville community center mural

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A community center is getting a new mural thanks to a program funded by the city of Gainesville.

Gainesville’s 352 Walls initiative called for a mural at the entrance of the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center. The mural pays tribute to Kelly, the former recreation center director who died in 2011.

The muralist says he’s inspired by how people remember Kelly. Muralist Mwanel Pierre asked for photos of kids interacting at the center to inspire his artwork for the project which is expected to be finished Sunday.

“Can you get some pictures of them interacting and being in their element so I can understand what the actual center is about because it’s all about the center,” Pierre said. “It’s all about a home for others after school or even during the day that they can come to and really understand who they are or actually grow from who they are.”

