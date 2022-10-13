Gainesville City Commission meet to consider mandate

They will consider whether to mandate certain products in all public restrooms.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:56 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission is set to meet as a general policy committee.

They will consider whether to mandate free feminine hygiene products in all public restrooms.

This mandate could extend to all public buildings, including public schools and other county or state-owned facilities.

This meeting will begin at 1 PM at City Hall.

