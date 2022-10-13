Gainesville City Commission meet to consider mandate

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission is set to meet as a general policy committee.

They will consider whether to mandate free feminine hygiene products in all public restrooms.

This mandate could extend to all public buildings, including public schools and other county or state-owned facilities.

This meeting will begin at 1 PM at City Hall.

