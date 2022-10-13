GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An alarming lawsuit against a North Central Florida biotech company is moving forward.

A federal judicial panel on multi-district litigation has decided a group of lawsuits against Exactech can be consolidated in the eastern district of New York.

Exactech had asked the action to be heard in the northern district of Florida.

Lawsuits all over the country have been filed over Exactech knee and ankle implants that failed prematurely, leading to a massive recall and revision surgery for many patients.

RELATED: Exactech faces consolidated court case on a number of claims against its hip, knee, and ankle implants

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.