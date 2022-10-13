Head of the Columbia County Recreation Department on paid administrative leave

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about the investigation into the head of the Columbia County Recreation Department.

Mario Coppock is on paid administrative leave while county officials investigate whether he misused funds.

RELATED: Employees laid off at Richardson Community Center one day after special meeting

A memorandum signed by County Manager David Kraus explains allegations of the misappropriated funds came up at a special county meeting on October 4.

A week ago, the county dissolved the rec department and laid off three people who worked at the Richardson Community Center.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.