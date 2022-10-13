Head of the Columbia County Recreation Department on paid administrative leave

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about the investigation into the head of the Columbia County Recreation Department.

Mario Coppock is on paid administrative leave while county officials investigate whether he misused funds.

RELATED: Employees laid off at Richardson Community Center one day after special meeting

A memorandum signed by County Manager David Kraus explains allegations of the misappropriated funds came up at a special county meeting on October 4.

A week ago, the county dissolved the rec department and laid off three people who worked at the Richardson Community Center.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

Ocala Breeders Sales grossed more than $10 million at the two-day October yearling sale
Ocala Breeders Sales grossed more than $10 million at the two-day October yearling sale
Registration for all three Toys for Tots campaigns in North Central Florida are open
Registration for all three Toys for Tots campaigns in North Central Florida are open
Registration for all three Toys for Tots campaigns in North Central Florida are open
Ocala Breeders Sales grossed more than $10 million at the two-day October yearling sale