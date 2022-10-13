High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil

Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A cafe worker in High Springs is charged with child neglect after a 15-year-old was given a burger cooked with high-potency THC oil.

High Springs Police officers say Lucian Flaitz, 29, a cook at Bev’s Cafe, gave the boy a burger he intentionally cooked in Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) which contains a high amount of THC derived from marijuana.

On Saturday while the cafe was closing, officers say Flaitz asked a 15-year-old boy if he wanted a burger cooked in THC oil. The boy said yes and was given the burger.

The boy was found by an officer lying face down in his bed, unable to walk, and turning gray in color. He was taken to UF Health Shands for emergency treatment. Tests revealed he had high levels of THC in his blood.

The victim was released later that day from the hospital.

According to the arrest report, Flaitz admitted to officers he put the oil on top of the victim’s burger. He is charged with child neglect and was booked into the Alachua County Jail.

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Gainesville City Commission meet to consider mandate