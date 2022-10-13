James Ingle and Ed Book prepare to faceoff for spot on the City Commission

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Book and Ingle are competing to replace Harvey Ward for the district 2 seat in the City Commission.

In the August primary election, Book won about 40% of the votes while Ingle won about 27%. Since both have another chance at redemption, they both say that they are prepared and ready to hit the ground running to improve the Gainesville community.

Ed Book is a longtime law enforcement officer who believes in making roads safer, community safety, and bringing back civility to the community.

“A part of that is the gun violence that we have that’s impacting our youth. The way you deal with that is comprehensive, it’s education in the public schools, it’s reducing the opportunities to get weapons in people’s hands via gun buybacks,” said Book. “Making sure they don’t end up on the street and it is prosecution and enforcement for those who will victimize others.”

James Ingle, who has been a electrician for over 20 years, said he’s worked for the utility industry. That’s what sets him apart from his opponent.

“There’s some big problems with people needing better jobs. We’re also having problems with filling positions with trades people and housing and GRU,” said Ingle. “So, expanding some of these local training programs and giving apprentices some opportunities to gain these skills.”

Complaints over GRU bills being too high is a common concern of both candidates.

Book said making sure to not increase utility transfers and rates is one way he can tackle the issue. Ingle said getting GRU back on track to help those struggling to pay their bills.

The candidates will faceoff in a runoff election on November 8th.

