Menstrual products coming to Gainesville city restrooms

Daily recording of 11pm newscast.
By Camron Lunn
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville City Commissioners all agree that feminine hygiene products should be free in public bathrooms owned by the city.

The commission voted unanimously to place menstrual products in all bathrooms run by the city. The agenda item was recommended by Commissioner Reina Saco after she and staff researched other cities and university in the country who have similar policies. Saco originally only wanted a pilot program, but was excited to have the city’s full support moving forward with a citywide roll out.

“I almost cried because I figured I’d ask for something small and wouldn’t get it and now I’m very pleasantly surprised by your responses,” said Saco.

These products will be available in both men’s and women’s restrooms. Grecia Fernandez was another staff member who worked with Saco on the proposal, she says only putting the products in women’s restrooms would have lessened access to all people who menstruate.

“It complicates the conversation when we try to gender it. It’s not only a women’s issue, it’s not just a women female assigned at birth issue. It’s for dads who have teenage daughters whose wives are out of town and they need to pick up a quick tampon for their kid,” said Fernandez.

Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry said the start up fee to get these products through-out the city would be roughly $20,000 at first and then anywhere from $2-$5,000 yearly. The city does not yet have a set date for when these products will be accessible to the public.

