Ocala Breeders Sales grossed more than $10 million at the two-day October yearling sale

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Two horses sired by Girvin topped the second day of the October yearling sale at Ocala Breeders Sales.

A colt out of Absolute Heaven and a filly out of Liberty Flag both sold for $110,000.

Over two days, 381 head sold, which equaled last year’s total.

But the gross amount of more than $10 million was much better.

Abbie Road Farm of Citra was the top consignor, with 36 horses selling for more than $1.1 million.

