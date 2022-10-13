One person in Levy County is in critical condition after being shot

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 21-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Levy County.

Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials say that the shooting happened at the intersection of CR 318 and NE 212th Ct.

A neighborhood dispute resulted in gunfire between several people in a vehicle and two other people.

TRENDING: ‘It’s very sad’: Neighbors outraged after a Putnam County mother exposes her toddler to fentanyl

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.