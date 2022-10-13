One person in Levy County is in critical condition after being shot

A shooting in Levy County leaves a man in critical condition.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 21-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Levy County.

Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials say that the shooting happened at the intersection of CR 318 and NE 212th Ct.

A neighborhood dispute resulted in gunfire between several people in a vehicle and two other people.

