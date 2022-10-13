Polk County deputy sent to hospital after being shot by suspect

Polk County deputy was shot and killed in Polk City
Polk County deputy was shot and killed in Polk City(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT
DAVENPORT, Fla. (WCJB) - A Polk County deputy is in the hospital after being shot by a suspect late Wednesday night.

According to Sheriff Grady Judd, Two deputies responded to a family disturbance in Davenport. When they arrived, the victims were there but the suspect was not.

While the deputies were talking to the victims, The suspect drove past two marked patrol cars.

The suspect got out of the car and confronted the deputies with his hands behind his back.

Deputies told the suspect to show his hands and he didn’t.

As they went to taze the suspect, he shot one of the deputies in the chest.

The bullet hit the bulletproof vest, and the deputy was transported to Lakeland Regional Health. He is in great condition.

The suspect is in custody.

This is the 2nd deputy shot in the last ten days.

