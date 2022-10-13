Registration for all three Toys for Tots campaigns in North Central Florida are open

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Toys for tots people are unwrapping their holiday campaign for 2022.

Registration is now open for all three campaigns in North Central Florida.

Some of their fundraising events are set to kick off.

In Marion County, Toys for Tots is sponsoring the Haunted Trail.

It will run Fridays and Saturdays through the end of the month.

The Columbia County kickoff event will take place during the Powell Memorial Run at All-Tech Raceway on October 21 and 22.

The link to the Columbia and Suwannee County page is HERE

The link for the Ocala page is HERE

The link to the Alachua and tri-county page is HERE

Head of the Columbia County Recreation Department on paid administrative leave
Ocala Breeders Sales grossed more than $10 million at the two-day October yearling sale
