State Surgeon General announces funds for program for drug addiction

By Alexus Goings
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - State surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo announced funding and resources for a drug addiction program called “Core” or Coordinated Opioid Recovery, is a program meant to help prevent overdose deaths.

Ladapo was joined by health care professionals for a press conference at the Department of Health in Marion county. The money he is distributing will go toward medications, closer locations, and more physicians.

Travis McCallister, the Director of Recovery Support Services, said the program helped him with his addiction. He works for Core and will do anything he can to help those fighting the addiction.

“This program not only saved me but, it saved my family. I have children and without things like this, I don’t know if I’d be here today,” said McCallister. “We’re going to go immediately when somebody say they have some sort of substance or if they’re overdosing.”

Florida department of Health Deputy Secretary Dr. Kenneth Scheppks says over the next few months, they plan to expand the core network to 11 other counties in Florida and the updated resources are for anyone who needs it.

This is a disease, its nothing to be ashamed of. It relapses in all diseases. Everyone with chronic diseases has some relapse rates,” said Scheppks. “That’s not a failure and its not a time to give up. It’s just a time to get back into the system and let us give you the help.”

In the conference, Ladapo said the funding is necessary because there have already been more than 2000 overdose deaths in the state this year.

Ladapo conference came amid controversy over his tweets that were removed regarding the COVID-19 vaccine causing cardiac issues in young men. He declined to answer questions regarding the tweets.

