State Surgeon General to make appearance in Marion County

He plans to give a grant to support to the one of the county's program.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The State Surgeon General is set to appear in Marion County.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo is going to give a grant to support to the county’s opiate recovery program.

TRENDING: Registration for all three Toys for Tots campaigns in North Central Florida are open

The press conference will begin at 10 AM on Thursday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant

Latest News

He plans to give a grant to support to the one of the county's program.
State Surgeon General to make appearance in Marion County
They will consider whether to mandate certain products in all public restrooms.
Gainesville City Commission meet to consider mandate
Head of the Columbia County Recreation Department on paid administrative leave
Head of the Columbia County Recreation Department on paid administrative leave
Ocala Breeders Sales grossed more than $10 million at the two-day October yearling sale
Ocala Breeders Sales grossed more than $10 million at the two-day October yearling sale