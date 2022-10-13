State Surgeon General to make appearance in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The State Surgeon General is set to appear in Marion County.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo is going to give a grant to support to the county’s opiate recovery program.

The press conference will begin at 10 AM on Thursday.

