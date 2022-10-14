Chiefland High School will hold its homecoming parade despite the cancellation of their football opponent

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Chiefland High School homecoming parade on Friday even though their football opponent canceled.

The parade will begin at 4 p.m. and there will be a Pow Wow after the starts at 6:30 p.m.

Pow Wow events include king court, queens court, and pow wow skits.

The event will be held at the football field and admission will be $5.

The homecoming dance will follow in the cafeteria.

