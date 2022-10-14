Chiefland High School will hold its homecoming parade despite the cancellation of their football opponent

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Chiefland High School homecoming parade on Friday even though their football opponent canceled.

The parade will begin at 4 p.m. and there will be a Pow Wow after the starts at 6:30 p.m.

Pow Wow events include king court, queens court, and pow wow skits.

TRENDING: Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area

The event will be held at the football field and admission will be $5.

The homecoming dance will follow in the cafeteria.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant

Latest News

Cotton Club Museum hosts panel discussing history of enslaved Africans in Alachua County
UF College of Health and Human Performance will hold an open house
UF College of Health and Human Performance will hold an open house
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County Commission District 2
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County Commission District 2
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County Commission District 2
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County Commission District 2
“What’s up” with K-Country 10/14
“What’s up” with K-Country 10/14