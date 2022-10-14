Cotton Club Museum hosts panel discussing history of enslaved Africans in Alachua County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center in Gainesville is hosting a panel about the history of enslaved Africans in Alachua County.

In the Shadows of Plantations: Enslaved Africans in Alachua County features a panel of local historians and is moderated by Kenneth Nunn, a University of Florida Law professor.

The event begins with a reception at 6 PM, with the entire program ending at 9 PM on Friday. It is free to the public.

Masks are required if you attend this program.

