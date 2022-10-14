Cotton Club Museum hosts panel discussing history of enslaved Africans in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center in Gainesville is hosting a panel about the history of enslaved Africans in Alachua County.
In the Shadows of Plantations: Enslaved Africans in Alachua County features a panel of local historians and is moderated by Kenneth Nunn, a University of Florida Law professor.
The event begins with a reception at 6 PM, with the entire program ending at 9 PM on Friday. It is free to the public.
Masks are required if you attend this program.
