‘Fair Chance’ hiring ordinance soon to be voted on by Gainesville Commissioners

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -People who were formally in prison may soon have a better shot at being gainfully employed.

On Thursday, The Gainesville City Commission unanimously approved, with Commissioner Desmon Duncan Walker not in attendance, moving forward with a first reading of the Fair Chance Hiring Ordinance.

The Ordinance would make it so that background checks do not get conducted until a job offer is made. After that offer employers can then decide to not move ahead with that offer if the background check is concerning.

RELATED STORY: Menstrual products coming to Gainesville city restrooms

Max Tipping is the Policy Director at Community Spring, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending systemic issues for impoverished people. Tipping says one of those underlying factors.

“You go through and you say, you interview your candidates and you’ve decided this is the person who has the skills and this is the person we want for the job, you make your conditional offer you run the conditional background check, if something comes back you consider that check in context,” said Tipping.

Tequila McKnight is one of those formerly incarcerated people who was helped by the organization. She now works as the Participant Coordinator for Just Income GNV, an offshoot of Community Spring. She hopes that when this is passed it helps people who want to work.

“I’m hoping that it will contact people who need those jobs to employers that need people that want to work that just need another chance,” said McKnight.

The ordinance would specifically affect businesses with more than 15 employers. Another aspect of the ordinance would make it so that prior arrests that did not lead to convictions would not impact hidings.

The city commission has yet to set a date for the first reading of the ordinance.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.