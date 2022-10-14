Gainesville city commissioners move ahead with fair chance ordinace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are moving ahead with an ordinance restricting businesses with 15 or more employees from passing over job applicants with a criminal history.

Commissioners, acting as the general policy committee approved the fair chance hiring ordinance today.

Employers covered by the rule will not be allowed to perform criminal background checks on applicants other than for domestic violence cases.

The businesses will also generally be restricted from refusing a job to someone based on their criminal history.

