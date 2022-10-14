Gainesville man threatens to stab woman holding a baby

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man accused of threatening to stab a woman holding an infant.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jonathon Mitchem, 32, on Thursday morning on charges of aggravated assault.

Deputies say Mitchem got into an argument with the victim over music being played too loud. The victim was holding a two-month-old and Mitchem asked to hold the child.

When the victim said “no,” Mitchem pushed the victim into a kitchen table. He then grabbed a butcher knife and said he would kill the woman. The victim called a relative and Mitchem stabbed a wall thinking she was calling 911.

Mitchem is being held at the Alachua County Jail. A bond is not listed.

