Gators Zippy Broughton to miss entire 2022-23 season

Broughton led Florida in points and assists in 2021-22
Florida's Zippy Broughton plays against Mississippi in an NCAA college basketball game at the...
Florida's Zippy Broughton plays against Mississippi in an NCAA college basketball game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 4, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In less than a month, the Florida women’s basketball team will open the 2022-23 season, at home, against Florida A&M. However, they will be without dynamic point guard Zippy Broughton for the entire year.

On Friday, the university announced Broughton would miss the entire season with an undisclosed leg injury. The graduate guard, who transferred in the summer of 2021 from Rutgers, led the Gators in points and assists last year, in just her first season in Gainesville.

Broughton started 19 of 30 games and averaged 11 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 58 assists. She burst onto the scene when she helped Florida knock off No. 23 Texas A&M in double overtime by leading the team with 28 points. From then on, Broughton was a key part of the program’s incredible turn-around. She, along with Kiarra Smith, guided to the team to a 21-11 record to make its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2016.

