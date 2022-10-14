Gov. DeSantis appionts two people to office in Levy County

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis made two appointments of leaders in Levy County on Friday.

The governor appointed Jason Whistler as the Levy County Property Appraiser. He was already the field appraiser for the Levy County Property Appraiser. He has worked for the office for the past 22 years. The job has been open since Oz Barker died more than a year ago.

Whistler is a deacon at First Baptist Church as well as a volunteer with the youth ministry.

DeSantis appointed Desiree Mills to the Board of Levy County Commissioners. She won the primary race in August and was set to take office, however, the commission requested she take office early.

She replaces former Commissioner Mike Joyner who died last summer.

Mills is president of the Williston Future Farmers of America Alumni Association, a member of the Florida Cattleman’s Association, and a member of the Farm Bureau Women’s Committee.

