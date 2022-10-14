High Springs city commission approves Bridlewood housing development in a 4 -1 vote

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs city commissioners gathered to approve the Bridlewood housing development.

Planning board officials made a motion to delay the decision back in August, after missing board members that day.

Back in July, JBPro engineer, Chris Potts, presented a proposal about a development that requires nearly 700 acres of land.

“It just does not reflect the ambiance of the city. It would be a massive development it would completely change the flavor of this small historic town,” shared resident Telma Rodriguez.

Developers stated the plan would bring 2,000 single and multi-family units, parks, sports courts, and playgrounds.

“We have the beautiful springs here, we have a lot of nature, what is that gonna do to the aquifer. I live near here, there traffic is gonna be unbelievable, the noise. And that’s not why people live here.”

Residents did not hesitate to express why they oppose the development. They filled the room and said they are concerned about traffic.

“We really are having issues now with our traffic situation,” shared resident Janet Evans. “And to double that size of the population is not going to help that problem.”

They are worried about less green space, more traffic, and overpopulation.

“We need to protect this area,” stated Evans. “We especially need to protect our water. We live on a gold mine, here in high springs.”

City officials passed the development in a 4 to 1 vote, with commissioner Weitz opposing it.

