Hurricanes remains winless with close loss to Pirates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The hits just keep coming for the Gainesville High School football team.

The Hurricanes (0-8) lost 22-14, at home, to the Matanzas Pirates (3-4) to continue their tough start to the 2022 high school football season.

Neither team could get much going offensively in the opening quarter, but the Pirates drew first blood with a field goal with 1:53 remaining. However, that slim lead only lasted for the few seconds play was stopped afterward.

On the ensuing kickoff, Hurricanes returner John Cooper fielded the ball on his own goal line, and after making a few nifty moves to shake a couple Matanzas defenders, Cooper cut to the outside and ran down the left sideline for a 100-yard touchdown return to give GHS a 7-3 lead with under 90 seconds left in the period.

Citizen’s Field was buzzing with excitement and momentum for the Hurricanes, until Jackson Lundahl threw a pass on 3rd-and-8 that connected with Cole Hash for a 54-yard touchdown to vault Matanzas back in front, 10-7. The Pirates added another field goal before halftime to take a 13-7 advantage into the locker room.

The third quarter was nearly a mirror image of the first quarter. Both teams struggled to generate first downs and get any points. But the Pirates took advantage of great field position after a short punt by the Hurricanes and turned into six points, thanks to Lundahl throwing his second td of the contest to Braden Russell on third-and-goal. The touchdown pass pushed the Pirates out to a 19-7 lead.

Despite the Hurricanes scoring one more touchdown, they couldn’t add anymore to their total before the end of the game.

Gainesville’s next game will be on the road against St. Augustine on Oct. 21.

