Man found guilty for the murder of two Melrose boys

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - The man accused of the heinous murder of two boys from Melrose has been found guilty.

A jury Thursday convicted Mark Wilson Jr. of killing brothers Robert and Tayten Baker in August 2020.

Wilson was living on the family’s property at the time of the murders.

The sheriff said Wilson used a hammer and a knife to kill the two boys, who were ten and 12 at the time.

Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty when the sentencing hearing takes place on October 24.

