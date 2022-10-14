Marion County Pets: Taro, Mendes, and Buttercup

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First is the very sweet and perfect Taro. This three-year-old kitty loves to cuddle and will love you until the bitter end.

Next is the pup who is always looking for the best and most comfy place to sit Mendes. Mendes is six years old and is ready to start a new life experience with a forever friend.

Lastly is the car ride loving Buttercup. This dog is 10 years old but still loves to go on walks and needs a buddy.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

