Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners approved a development off SW 95th Street with 200 townhomes and more than 200,000 square feet of commercial space and more homes could be coming up the road off SW 60th Avenue.

“I’m petrified of the crime rate and the flooding cause they haven’t told us anything about it. this is a private road you want to add all those cars to this road,” said resident Pam Bruno.

The Canadian developer Calibrex Ocala Ontario LP is planning to build more than 1,200 homes. Including 529 townhomes, 552 apartment units, and 108 single-family homes.

Some neighbors like Mira Korber with nearby horse farms said they have concerns.

“We understand that some development is inevitable but building a city in our backyard using conservative estimates as to how many people that are actually going to bring here everyone thinks this is a completely misguided decision.”

Sue Dowie has lived near the proposed site for 25 years and she said the biggest problems are agriculture, flooding, property values, and traffic on their private road.

“Almost every resident has at least two cars if not three some have four you add that onto this road.”

Residents added that they’re not against development they’re against a large number of homes.

“You can build homes up there but not 1,250,” said Dowie.

TV20 reached out to the developers for comment and they responded by saying they were too busy dealing with other projects. Marion County Commissioners will make their final decision at Tuesday’s meeting.

