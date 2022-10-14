Marion County sheriffs are donated teddy bears for children

MC Sheriffs are donated teddy bears for children they meet on duty.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion county sheriff’s deputies now have teddy bears on hand while on duty.

The “On Top of The World” Lions Club helped donate teddy bears and blankets to the department.

These stuffed animals and blankets will be used by deputies to give to any child a deputy encounters in the hope of bringing comfort to the children.

Marion County Sheriffs Teddy Bears
