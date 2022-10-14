School bus crashes on U.S. 301 in Marion County

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A vehicle crashed into a school bus in Marion County on Friday morning, hurting a student.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials say the crash happened on U.S. Highway 301 south of Citra.

One student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The status of the people in the other vehicle is not known at this time.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This developing story will be updated as more information is released.

