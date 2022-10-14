School bus crashes on U.S. 301 in Marion County

Car crashes into school bus on U.S. Highway 301
Car crashes into school bus on U.S. Highway 301(Hawkins Danny)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A vehicle crashed into a school bus in Marion County on Friday morning, hurting a student.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials say the crash happened on U.S. Highway 301 south of Citra.

One student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The status of the people in the other vehicle is not known at this time.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

TRENDING: High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil

This developing story will be updated as more information is released.

