‘The show must go on!’ Chiefland Middle High School still has homecoming festivities after homecoming game was cancelled

By Alexus Goings
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) -.Chiefland Middle High School held their homecoming parade today despite their homecoming football game being canceled.

Chiefland was supposed to battle Zarephath Academy dropped out of tonight’s homecoming game just days before the game.

Related: Chiefland High School will hold its homecoming parade despite the cancellation of their football opponent

Chiefland’s head football coach James Corbin told TV20 he reached out to the school weeks prior. When he spoke to the athletic director, they told him they had to play another school to be eligible for the playoffs because of scheduling from the hurricane.

He came to find out that they had already play against that team.

“From how I understand it, they had some difficulties with scheduling from the hurricane and I understand that something teams can’t control, it’s just unfortunate for our program,” said Corbin. “I really hate it for our seniors more than anything it’s always something that kids look forward to doing.”

After several attempts of contacting the school, they never answered forcing them to cancel the homecoming game altogether.

Instead of rescheduling homecoming weekend, school staff decided to keep everything on schedule.

The school still held their parade earlier in the day and had the homecoming court ceremony and pow wow skits tonight and will host the homecoming dance tomorrow night.

Although the football team won’t get the chance to play tonight, the head coach said it won’t ruin the rest of football season.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

Florida safety Rashad Torrence II (22) follows a play during the first half of an NCAA college...
Gator Insider: Breaking down the parallels of Florida, LSU
Florida's Zippy Broughton plays against Mississippi in an NCAA college basketball game at the...
UF women’s basketball player Zippy Broughton to miss entire 2022-23 season
Santa Fe H.S., Thurs.
Trinity Catholic knocks off Santa Fe in top-five volleyball clash
The Gainesville High School football team.
Hurricanes remains winless with close loss to Pirates