‘The show must go on!’ Chiefland Middle High School still has homecoming festivities after homecoming game was cancelled

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) -.Chiefland Middle High School held their homecoming parade today despite their homecoming football game being canceled.

Chiefland was supposed to battle Zarephath Academy dropped out of tonight’s homecoming game just days before the game.

Related: Chiefland High School will hold its homecoming parade despite the cancellation of their football opponent

Chiefland’s head football coach James Corbin told TV20 he reached out to the school weeks prior. When he spoke to the athletic director, they told him they had to play another school to be eligible for the playoffs because of scheduling from the hurricane.

He came to find out that they had already play against that team.

“From how I understand it, they had some difficulties with scheduling from the hurricane and I understand that something teams can’t control, it’s just unfortunate for our program,” said Corbin. “I really hate it for our seniors more than anything it’s always something that kids look forward to doing.”

After several attempts of contacting the school, they never answered forcing them to cancel the homecoming game altogether.

Instead of rescheduling homecoming weekend, school staff decided to keep everything on schedule.

The school still held their parade earlier in the day and had the homecoming court ceremony and pow wow skits tonight and will host the homecoming dance tomorrow night.

Although the football team won’t get the chance to play tonight, the head coach said it won’t ruin the rest of football season.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.